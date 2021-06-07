FDA Approves First New Alzheimer’s Drug In 18 Years

The FDA on Monday approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s patients in 18 years despite an advisory panel voting against it.
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
The decision disregarded warnings from independent advisers that the much-debated treatment hasn't been shown to help slow the..
The FDA has approved the first new medication for Alzheimer's in almost 20 years.