Several Baltimore County Public Schools let out early Monday due to lack of A/C

CITY SCHOOLS CLOSE BECAUSE THEAIR CONDITIONING ISNOR THE BUILDINGS JUST DONHAVE ANY.

WMAR-2 NEWS ABBYISAACS SPOKE TO A TEACHER WHOIS FED UP ABOUT THE LACK OFPREPAREDNESS AND NOTICE GIVEIT WAS THE FIRST DAY OFFINALS& AND THIS SPECIALEDUCATION TEACHER FOUND OUTJUST 30 MINUTES IN ADVANCETHAT HER SCHOOL, ALONG WITH 27OTHERS WOULD BE DISMISSIEARLY BECAUSE OF THE HEAT.Today I walked in and I justlike this is not gonna be agood day for me and itgonna be a good day for ourstudents.

HER TEMPERATURECLOCK CAPTURED WHAT SHEALREADY KNEW, IT WAS HOT.

Itwas saying it was 90 degress,92 when I left WITH THE HEAT,COMPOUNDED BY MASKS, PATTERSONHIGH SCHOOL SPECIAL EDUCATIONTEACHER JULIE MERRELL GOT HERSTUDENTS READY FOR THEIR FIRSTFINAL.

This is really horrificfor students to have to takehigh stakes tests all of thesudden, its finals now, in a90 degree situation, but ialso going to impact them whentheir teachers are having sucha miserable time and not ableto do their best work.

BUT AT10, AN EMAIL CAME IN FROM THEDISTRICT THAT HER SCHOOL A27 OTHERS WOULD DISMISS IN 30MINTUES AND TRANSITION TOVIRTUAL LEARNING BECAUSE OFTHE LACK OF AIR CONDITIONING.CITY SCHOOLS SAID IN ASTATEMENT QUOTE“TYPICALLY,OUR GOAL IS TO MAKE SUCHANNOUNCEMENTS THE NIGHT BEFOREAN INCLEMENT WEATHER EVENT.UNFORTUNATELY, WE EXPERIENCEDSOME CHALLENGES LOGISTICALLYTHAT SLOWED OUR NOTIFICATIOPROCESS.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR ANYINCONVENIENCE AND WILL PROVIDEGREATER ADVANCE NOTICE MOVINGFORWARD” END QUOTE.

This is aforeseeable issue.

Ithot in the buildings already.MERRELL SAID FOR THE PASTWEEK, HER ROOM HAS BEEN OVER80 DEGREES, NEGATIVELYIMPACTING THE STUDENTS WHOMADE THE DECISION TO RETURNFOR IN PERSON LEARNING.

Acouple of those students havereally really thrived inperson again after strugglinonline and they have not beencoming as much, theystopped showing up when itbeen so hot.

IN THE LAST WEEKSOF SCHOOL, MERRELL WOULD LIKETO SEE MORE NOTICE ANFLEXIBILITY TO WORK FROM HOMEIF NEEDED.

WITH HIGHTEMPERATURES EXPECTEDTOMORROW, BALTIMORE CITYSCHOOLS SAYS THEY WILL NOTIFYFAMILIES THIS EVENING IFSCHOOLS WITH NO AC WILL BEVIRTUAL.

IN BALTIMORE ABBYISAACS WMAR 2 NEWSHere's a look at what we'retracking this evening.

