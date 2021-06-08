This stray dog insisted on resting its paws on a diner at a restaurant in Kalkan, Turkey.
Stray dog insists on resting paws on diner at restaurant in Turkey
Charlotte Moore filmed her boyfriend's interaction with a stray pooch who kept placing his paws on the guy's leg.
Moore said: "When we visited Turkey for seven weeks at the end of last year (2020), we stopped by Kalkan where there are a lot of stray dogs.
The strays are extremely well looked after in Kalkan which is lovely to see.
"We were at a restaurant one night and this dog was making us laugh by putting his paws on my boyfriend." This footage was filmed in November 2020.