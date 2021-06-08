Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, June 10, 2021

Stray dog insists on resting paws on diner at restaurant in Turkey

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:19s 0 shares 1 views
Stray dog insists on resting paws on diner at restaurant in Turkey
Stray dog insists on resting paws on diner at restaurant in Turkey

This stray dog insisted on resting its paws on a diner at a restaurant in Kalkan, Turkey.

This stray dog insisted on resting its paws on a diner at a restaurant in Kalkan, Turkey.

Charlotte Moore filmed her boyfriend's interaction with a stray pooch who kept placing his paws on the guy's leg.

Moore said: "When we visited Turkey for seven weeks at the end of last year (2020), we stopped by Kalkan where there are a lot of stray dogs.

The strays are extremely well looked after in Kalkan which is lovely to see.

"We were at a restaurant one night and this dog was making us laugh by putting his paws on my boyfriend." This footage was filmed in November 2020.

Explore