At least 16 people have died in monsoon-triggered floods and landslides that forced thousands out of their homes in Sri Lanka, officials said on Monday (June 7).

More than 270,000 people were affected by the rains that caused heavy flooding across the island nation, according to officials.

This footage shows the scene in Kelaniya today (June 8).