Australia: New dinosaur species 'Cooper' discovered; One of the largest in the world

A gigantic new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Australia's outback.

According to palaeontologists.

It has been recognised as one of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth.

The Australotitan cooperensis, nicknamed "Cooper", is part of the titanosaur family that lived about 100 million years ago.

