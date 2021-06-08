World’s First Autonomous Electric And Silent Street Sweeper Reduces 3 Million Metric Tons Of C02 Emissions

This is the world's first fully autonomous street cleaning device.

Trombia Free, which was developed by Finnish road maintenance equipment manufacturer Trombia Technologies uses less than 15% of the power needed by current sweeping technologies.

This means it cuts over 3 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Built to operate in all weather conditions the Trombia Free has the look of an oversized robotic vacuum cleaner or lawnmower.

It makes use of LiDAR and machine vision tech to trundle around cleaning up city streets and pathways.

The electric street sweeper is equipped with a safety margin zone so is able to register obstacles in front and stop automatically if needed.

Since 19th April, the automated Trombia Free has been in action in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki.

Trombia Free will roll out through a year-long pilot program in 2021, and mass deliveries are set to begin in early 2022.