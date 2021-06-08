Actress apologizes for participation in controversial pageant as a teen

Actress Ellie Kemper is apologizing for her involvement in a debutante ball as a teenager that has come under recent criticism for the organization’s controversial history.
CNN’s Laura Jarrett reports.
In a statement, the actress addressed her 1999 participation in a Missouri ball with a "racist, sexist and elitist past"