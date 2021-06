Police commissioner: Australia is a safer country because of this unprecedented operation

ANoM, an encrypted app used by criminals, was covertly monitored for nearly three years by the FBI and Australia’s Federal Police (AFP) – leading to hundreds of arrests and tens of millions of dollars in asset seizures, authorities revealed on June 8.

Unknown to the app’s users, the FBI had access to the app and its communications, which the organization then used to collect information on criminal operations.