Gary Neville says it’s ‘ridiculous’ stakeholders don’t do more to combat racism

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes it is “ridiculous” that football has not made significant inroads into tackling racism.

A small number of fans booed players taking the knee in protest at racial injustice ahead of the national team’s Euro 2020 warm-up games against, while Marcus Rashford received a torrent of abuse on social media.

Neville, now a respected television pundit, believes the issue should fall under the remit of an independent regulator, which is being advocated for the game in the wake of the failed European Super League breakaway involving top-flight clubs whilst speaking at the ‘Keeping the Game Beautiful’ webinar hosted by campaigning think-tank Onward.