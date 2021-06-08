2022 Ford Maverick interview with Ford’s Customer Communications Manager Zack Nakos

Associate Editor Byron Hurd talks with Ford Motor Company's Customer Communication Manager Zack Nakos.
To discuss the 2022 Ford Maverick pricing, positioning, and where it will fit in the Ford lineup and the greater truck world.
Zack Nakos Ford Motor Company’s Customer Communication Manager demonstrates the versatile capabilities of the 2022 Ford Maverick.