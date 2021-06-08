Charles hails Lili’s birth as ‘happy news’ as he visits Mini plant

The Prince of Wales has described the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter as “happy news” as he highlighted the importance of leaving a sustainable legacy for future generations.Charles commented on becoming a grandfather for the fifth time following the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during a visit to a production plant for the Mini at Cowley near Oxford.