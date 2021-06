Congratulations to Kentucky's own Jackie Joseph on winning the fourth season of "Best Baker in America!" She lost her job during the pandemic and plans to use the $25,000 grand prize to start her own business.

SHE WAS CROWNEDTHE CHAMP LAST NIGHT ON THEFOOD NETWORK FINALE.

JACKIELOST HER JOB AS A PASTRY CHEFDURING THE PANDEMIC AND PLANSTO USE THE $25,000 GRAND PRIZETO START HER OWN BUSINESS.SHE GREW UP IN FLOYD COUNTY ANDNOW LIVES IN LOUISVILLE.JUDGE JASON SMITH IS ALSO INEASTERN KENTUCKY, NATIVE WHOIS NOT SURPRISED THAT JACKIEWON IT ALL.