US Recovers Millions in Cryptocurrency Paid to Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attackers
The Justice Department announced on Monday that it seized $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid to the criminal hacking group DarkSide.

The ransom was initially paid to the hackers last month after a ransomware attack on the major East Coast pipeline.

The FBI said it has been monitoring DarkSide for over a year.

The recovery was the first seizure by the newly formed DOJ digital extortion task force.

Monday's announcement also confirmed Colonial Pipeline's cooperation in helping investigators track the payment