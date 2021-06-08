US Recovers Millions in Cryptocurrency Paid to Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attackers

The Justice Department announced on Monday that it seized $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid to the criminal hacking group DarkSide.

The ransom was initially paid to the hackers last month after a ransomware attack on the major East Coast pipeline.

The FBI said it has been monitoring DarkSide for over a year.

The recovery was the first seizure by the newly formed DOJ digital extortion task force.

Monday's announcement also confirmed Colonial Pipeline's cooperation in helping investigators track the payment