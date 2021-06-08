Supreme Court Leaves Decision to Include Women in the Draft to Congress

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider a challenge to the compulsory men-only military draft.

NPR reports that when the draft was originally put in place, women were not eligible for combat roles.

Which has changed in modern times.

Congress is considering changing the rule to also include women in the draft.

In 2016, Congress created the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service to study the issue.

Now, the commission released a final report suggesting both men and women between the ages of 18 and 26 be included in draft registration.

It remains to be seen whether that will actually happen.

At least for now, the Court's longstanding deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs cautions against granting review while Congress actively weighs the issue, Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh via a statement