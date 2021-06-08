Kanye West's First Yeezy Gap Item Sold Out in Just Hours

The first item from rapper Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line, a $200 blue nylon puffer jacket, sold out in just a matter of hours.

The jacket's Tuesday release coincided with West’s 44th birthday.

CNBC reports that it remains unclear when additional items will be launched.

The partnership between Gap and West is reportedly a 10-year agreement.

Yeezy is expected to receive royalties and possibly receive equity based on how well the line performs. Bloomberg previously reported that Yeezy, West’s sneaker and apparel business, has been valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS.