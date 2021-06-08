Mom's controversial ice cream hack has TikTok split: 'This seems much more difficult'

Lauren (@lauren.clutter) is a parent who shares hacks, cool parenting products, and relatable motherhood content on TikTok.

She’s also a member of a 6-person family, .which means serving up meals can be a lot of work.Lauren particularly hates scooping ice cream for her family of 6 when dessert time rolls around, so she came up with a clever hack to make serving ice cream easier: .slicing ice cream instead of scooping it!.First, she grabs a large rectangular carton of chocolate ice cream.

Using a sharp kitchen knife, she begins cutting around the edges of the ice cream container .Next, she turns the carton over, and lets the ice cream slide out.Finally, she slices the ice cream into smaller portions and transfers them to bowls.

The final ice cream slices look more like a piece of ice cream cake.Lauren claims the ice cream slices are “so fun and easy to serve.” They’re also perfect for quickly serving up portions of ice cream to a large group of people