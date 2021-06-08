The Sandman S01 - Behind The Scenes

The Sandman S01 - Behind The Scenes - Plot Synopsis: A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, THE SANDMAN follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic -- and human -- mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Directed by Mike Barker (premiere episode) starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendolyn Christie, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry, Charles Dance, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, Sandra James-Young, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt release date Coming Soon on Netflix