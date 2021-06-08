Ron's Gone Wrong Movie

Ron's Gone Wrong Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's RON'S GONE WRONG is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box." Ron's hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

Directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine; co-directed by Octavio E.

Rodriguez starring Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca release date October 22, 2021 (in theaters)