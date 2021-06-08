El Bulli Cooking In Progress Documentary Movie

El Bulli Cooking In Progress Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Three-star chef #FerranAdrià is widely considered the best, most innovative and craziest chef in the world.

In his kitchen, that which was once familiar disintegrates.

Each year his restaurant El Bulli closes for 6 months – time for Adrià and his team to retire to his Barcelona cooking laboratory to create the new menu.

Anything goes – except copying oneself.

With unprecedented access, #ElBulli - #CookingInProgress lets us step inside one of the world's premier haute cuisine restaurants, where the experimentation process is as wild, colourful and delicious as the food.