Jenrick: Race between the virus and vaccine rollout

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has urged people and businesses to be patient, and wait for the government's decision on whether to delay the final unlocking date of June 21.

He said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is analysing data, and will make a call on June 14.

Report by Alibhaiz.

