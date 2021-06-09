Covid-19: Rectify errors in your vaccination certificate through CoWin portal| Watch the Video

Have you received the first dose of the vaccine or both doses already and there is some issue on your Vaccine certificate but weren't able to make any corrections so far, well nothing to worry now as you can easily correct it.

Many people have noticed some errors in the certificate issued after the vaccination and wish to get it changed asap.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries could now rectify errors in their inoculation certificate through the CoWin portal.

A special feature called Raise an Issue has been added to the CoWin platform.