What Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal means for tennis
There is growing pressure on tennis authorities and the conduct of grand slam tournaments after world No 2 Naomi Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros following a fallout over her choice not to conduct her media obligations, which she says was an effort to preserve her mental wellbeing.

The Guardian’s Tumaini Carayol says the heavy-handed statement and response from the French Open to the 23-year-old’s decision marks a ‘shameful moment for tennis’.

He explains how we got here, looks back at press conference controversies in tennis and examines what could come next