Prince Harry says 'something big is coming' as he announces Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex filmed himself announcing the next location for his Invictus Games as he told the athletes to spread the news because 'something big is coming'.

The duke started the Invictus Games back in 2014 after seeing a similar project for military veterans in the US, and has since remained heavily involved.

The video was released amid reports of a battle between the Sussexes and the Palace over the naming of the couple's daughter Lilibet Diana.