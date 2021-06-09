Girl-on-girl adult video plays on screen at Covid-19 vaccine centre in Costa Rica

This is the embarrassing moment a girl-on-girl adult video played on a screen inside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Costa Rica.

Locals were waiting inside the pop-up medical tent for their turn to be jabbed when the television screen suddenly switched screens in San Jose City on Monday (June 7).

Shocked residents were baffled by the saucy footage that started to flash on the screen as confused health workers struggled to turn off the appliance, which appeared to be connected to someone’s computer.

The officers were eventually able to close the screen by yanking out the plug and apologised to that inside for the ‘inconvenience.’ Onlooker Anthony Barboza who was queueing inside the tent said: ‘At first they were only playing public service announcements but it suddenly changed.

‘No harm was done but the officers appeared confused and embarrassed at the same time.

Some of the people with me inside the tent were laughing.’ An investigation on who played the video is underway.

Costa Rica has recorded 334,000 cases of Covid-19 so far with 4,251 deaths and 20 per cent of the population have received their first dose.