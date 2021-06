AIIMS study: 'Delta' variant can infect people jabbed with Covishield or Covaxin | Oneindia News

According to separate studies by AIIMS and the National Centre for Disease Control, the 'delta' variant of COVID-19 is capable of infecting people even after they have received both doses of the Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.

It is important to note that neither study has been peer-reviewed as yet.

For previous updates regarding Covid-19 'delta' variant, watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jy-976eUSwE&t=13s #AIIMS #DeltaVariant #InfectingTheVaccinated