Vaccination drive after Covid 'Delta-plus' variant spreading in Rajasthan, India

Indian health workers administered Covaxin and Covishield vaccines during a vaccination drive in Beawar, Rajasthan on Sunday 27 June.

The first case of the 'Delta-plus' variant of coronavirus in Rajasthan was found in Bikaner.

The sample of a woman who was tested positive for coronavirus was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on May 30 for genome sequencing and her test report came on June 25.

It was the first confirmed case of the Delta-plus variant in the state.

The so-called 'Delta Plus' variant has been detected in around 80 countries including India, US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Nepal, Poland, China and Russia.