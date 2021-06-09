3 Brain-Saving Habits to Help You Stay Sharp as You Get Older

According to an article in 'TIME,' emerging research suggests that certain habits may keep the mind sharp during the aging process.

1.

Socializing, Focus on building social circles that satisfy your individual needs.

This can be spending more time with neighbors.

Or volunteering at a community center.

2.

Relaxing, Take time to do things that relieve stress.

Studies show that meditation, listening to music and getting enough sleep at night are all important aspects of preventing cognitive decline.

3.

Staying Active, Exercise helps prevent brain inflammation and increases production of a protein that is vital for growing and maintaining neurons.

Other brain-saving habits include adopting a healthy diet and cultivating a sense of purpose.

Despite the stereotypes, cognitive decline is not inevitable as you age, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits can significantly reduce your risks for dementia later on in life, Sarah Lenz Lock, AARP’s senior vice president and executive director of the Global Council on Brain Health