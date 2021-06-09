Arkansas church floods during heavy storm

Flood water seeped into Stuttgart Harvest Church in Arkansas following days of heavy rain on June 9.
Streets and neighborhoods in the southern parts of the state are under floodwater.
Some roads were closed due to flash flooding and standing water.