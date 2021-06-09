What you need to know about the FDA-approved drug for Alzheimer's

The drug in question is called Aducanumab, or Aduhelm.
According to the latest study, the drug slows cognitive decline by 22%.
Experts say this isn't enough, but the FDA and Alzheimer's Association believe it's worth a shot.
The drug in question is called Aducanumab, or Aduhelm.
According to the latest study, the drug slows cognitive decline by 22%.
Experts say this isn't enough, but the FDA and Alzheimer's Association believe it's worth a shot.
A US consumer rights group has said the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Janet Woodcock and other..
CNN’s Ana Cabrera speaks with Dr. Joel Perlmutter about his decision to resign from an FDA panel over the agency’s approval of..