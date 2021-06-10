Skin-crawling footage shows wasp cutting up spider’s legs, flying away with body

Skin-crawling footage shows a blue spider wasp cutting up an arachnid’s legs so it could fly away with just the body and reduce its weight.

The clever insect was seen using its butcher-like skills to remove the brown spider’s long legs to easily carry the meal back to its nest in Coney Island, Singapore on April 9.

Onlooker April Koh said she was jogging in the morning when she saw the insects.

She said: "I have never seen a spider being taken apart like this and with such speed.

The wasp just stripped off the legs like chicken wings and flew away with the body."