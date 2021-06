Richmond Fire rescues 19 people from cars amid flash floods

Nineteen people were rescued from their vehicles after getting trapped in high water in Wednesday afternoon's flash floods, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

RESCUE CALLS CAME IN DURINGTODAY'S STORMS IN RICHMOND -MOSTOF THEM - IN JUST ONE HOUR.OUR SHANNON LILLY TAKES US TOTHE AREAS THAT SAW THE MOSTFLOODNIG...AND SPOKE WITH SOMEPEOPLE WHO TRIED TO HELPSTRANDEDDRIVERS.:58JUST 50 MINUTES.THAT'S HOW LONG IT TOOK FOR ARICHMOND ROAD TO GO FROMTHIS.TO THISIN WEDNESDAY EVENING'S FLASHFLOODSTHE RICHMOND FIREDE PARTMENTSAYING MAURY STREET SAW THEMOST ACTIVITY ..1:08....BUT ACROSSSOUTH RICHMOND.

WATER RESCUETEAMS RUSHED TO THE AID OFPEOPLE TRAPPED INSIDEVEHICLES IN HIGH WATER.

RESCUINGA TOTAL OF 19 PEOPLE OUTOFH TEIR CARS.

MEANWHILE ALONGCOMMERCE ROAD.:33 I SEE CARS ON MEDIANS..PEOPLEJUST FLYING PASSED EM.

CARSAREN'T STOPPINGWARREN HUBBARD WITH "ON TIMETOWG.IN "3:05 THE WATER LEVEL WAS LIKEPROBABLY UP TO THIS HIGH ONMYTRUCK.SAYS HE SPENT HIS OFF TIME..HELPING TO PULL CARS FROM THEMEDIAN AND THE STREET 5:50 ITWAS JUST WOW.

LET ME TRYTO HELP I HAVE A TOW TRUCK IKNOWHOW TO DRIVE IT ..AND HE WASN'T THE ONLY ONE HEREOFFERING A HELPING HAND..:38 CAME ACROSS A COUPLE OFSTALLED OUT VEHICLES AND ANOTHERGOOD SAMARITAN AND WEPUSHED THE ASTLLED VEHICLE OUTOF THE TRAVEL LANE.WITH HURRICANE SEASON UPON US.1:20 12 INCHES OF WATER CANCARRYAWAY MOST CARS MORGAN DEANSPOKESERPSONFOR AAA .

SAYS TODAYS FASTMOVING SUMMER STORMS..ARE AREMINDER.TO PREPARE YOUR CARBEFORE YOU HIT THE ROAD.

USECAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

AND NEVERDRIVE THOUGH HIGH WATER.2:03 IF YOU'RE GOING OUT IN THERAIN, AND IT'S A DAY LOSE LIKEWESAW TODAY.SLOW DOWN, INCREASETHAT FOLLOWING DISTANCE WITH THEVEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOUBRAKE ARLEY AND DRIVE WITH EXTRACAUTION.