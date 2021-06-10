Highly Anticipated Premiere Of 'In The Heights' Kicks Off Tribeca Festival

The highly anticipated premiere of "In The Heights" took place Wednesday with a starry show in Washington Heights.
The film kicks off the reimagined Tribeca Festival; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
The highly anticipated premiere of "In The Heights" took place Wednesday with a starry show in Washington Heights.
The film kicks off the reimagined Tribeca Festival; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
On the road to reopening, New York City gets a glitzy premiere. "In The Heights" will open the renamed Tribeca Festival on..
The highly-anticipated movie, set in Washington Heights, is an adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda's musical.