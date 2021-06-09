Tribeca Festival Set To Kick Off With Premiere Of 'In The Heights' Movie

The renamed “Tribeca Festival” is rolling out the red carpet.
All eyes will be on the Washington Heights neighborhood for the premiere of “In the Heights,” a movie adaptation of the Broadway hit created by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The renamed “Tribeca Festival” is rolling out the red carpet.
All eyes will be on the Washington Heights neighborhood for the premiere of “In the Heights,” a movie adaptation of the Broadway hit created by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
LAST MEAL Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This documentary hybrid interrogates capital punishment through death row..
Do Not Resist Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Starting on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, as the community..
The highly-anticipated movie, set in Washington Heights, is an adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda's musical.