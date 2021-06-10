Massive lightning strike hits Bronx, New York

A severe thunderstorm moved into the Tri-State area on Tuesday, June 8.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Weather Statement and a Flash Flood Warning for New York City and the surrounding area.

A movie-scene-like lightning strike was captured by camera over the sky of Riverdale, Bronx.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @musicman33us.