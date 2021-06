Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens today

Watch as WPTV's T.A. Walker tries out the new coaster.

*JURASSIC WORLDVELOCI-COASTE* TO THE PUBLIC.IT'S FLORIDA'S TALLEST ANDFASTEST*LAUNCH COASTER*WPTV'S ENTERTAINMENT REPORTERT.A.

WALKER GOT A PREVIEW...WATCH AS THIS SQUEAMISHROLLERCOASTER ENTHUSIAST TAKA RIDE ON THE WORLD'S NEWECOASTER.[STANDUP TA] YEAH GUYS I WASONE OF THE FIRST TO RIDE THEJURASSIC WORLD VELOCICOASTERHERE AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO, ANDI GOT TO TELL YOU I HELD ONFOR MY LIFE, AND IT IS TRULY ATHRILL SEEKERS DREAM.

[PKG] TA- IT'S THE FASTEST...NEWEST... AND TALLEST LAUNCHCOASTER IN FLORIDA.

AFTERTALKING WITH ALL THE CREATORSBEHIND THE PROJECT, I HADANXIETY BEFORE EVEN STEPPIABOARD.

SHELBY - "YOU LAUNCHAT 50 MILES PER HOUR RIGHTALONGSIDE THOSE RAPTORS NTOTHIS BEAUTIFUL,." TA - ABOUT30 MILES PER HOUR TOO MANY.DEB - " YOUR BARREL ROLLINGRIGHT OVER THE WATER.

TA - ALITTLE TOO CLOSE TO THE WATER.GREGORY - YOU KNOW THE FIRSTHALF OF IT HAS THESE, YOUKNOW, NEAR MISSES AND CLOSEENCOUNTERS WITH THE RAPTORAND THEN MOST GUESTS THINKIT'S ABOUT THE END TA - OHBUT IT'S NOT.

GREGORY - THSECOND HALF WHERE IT'S JUSTSHOOTING 72 MILES PER HOUR A2.4 SECONDS TA - ABOUT 50MILES PER HOUR TOO MANY.SHELBY - 155 FOOT TALL TOP HAT80 DEGREE DROP, AND FROM THEIT'S ALL ABOUT THE AIRTIME ANDINVERSION.

SHELBY - WE'VE GOA SIGNATURE INVERTED STALL,THAT IS 100 FEET OF TRACKUPSIDE DOWN, TOTAL FEELING OFWEIGHTLESSNESS 12 SECONDS OFAIRTIME, WHICH IS ANINCREDIBLE FEELING.

TA - I'LLRIDE IT AGAIN... AFTER A FEWYEARS OF THERAPY.

[TA STANDUP]NOW COMING UP IN 11, I'M GOINGTO SHOW YOU THE ENTIRE RIDEALL 90 SECONDS OF IT, IT FEELSLIKE IT GOES ON FOR FIVEMINUTES THOUGH IT'S A LOT OFFUN.

