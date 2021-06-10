Massive cargo ship catches on fire in Sri Lanka

The 'X-press Pearl' cargo ship caught fire due to a chemical reaction of hazardous material on board.
Massive environmental damage has resulted due to this burning, including the death of local marine wildlife.
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka's beautiful beaches are being swamped by billions of plastic pellets and toxins as the country..
Fears over a marine disaster grow after a fire-struck cargo ship carrying large quantities of chemicals has begun to sink.