Excited boy somersaults out of exam centre after finishing university test in China

An excited boy did somersaults after coming out of an exam centre for China's famous university entrance test.

The video, filmed in the county of Dong'an in Hunan Province on June 9, shows a boy running Hunan Dong'an No.1 High School and performing somersaults.

According to a teacher, the boy took both cultural learning and martial arts training and his martial arts have won first place in the province.

The boy did well in the university entrance exam and he can get into a good university.

