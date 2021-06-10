'Light Of Our Family': Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia's Brother Honors Him During Funeral

Elvin Familia, the brother of Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia who died after he jumped into Green Hill Pond to try and save a 14-year-old boy who also drowned, paid homage to his brother Manny during his funeral on Thursday and spoke about the love he had for his family.
Brothers, Friends Of Fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia Organize Softball Game To Raise Money For Family
WBZ CBS Boston
A softball tournament was held on Saturday in North Grafton to remember Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia, who was laid to..