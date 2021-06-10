Kanye West's Relationship With Irina Shayk May Not Be Such a New Thing

'TMZ' reports that West and Shayk have been an item long before their recent getaway to France.

According to sources connected to the couple, Ye and Irina have been together for months, seeing each other as early as March.

West and the supermodel were spotted together in France on June 8 for his 44th birthday.

The next day, the pair flew back to the U.S. on a private jet.

'TMZ' notes that this is West's first public date since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

Previously, West rapped about Shayk in "Christian Dior Denim Flow," and the model also appeared in his music video for "Power."