Kanye West Unfollows the Kardashians on Twitter

Kanye West, Unfollows the Kardashians, on Twitter.

'Page Six' reports that West has unfollowed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and all of her sisters on Twitter.

It is unclear exactly why he unfollowed them or if the decision has anything to do with his new relationship with model Irina Shayk.

It is unclear exactly why he unfollowed them or if the decision has anything to do with his new relationship with model Irina Shayk.

This week, Shayk celebrated West's 44th birthday with him in Provence, France, .

Before returning to the U.S. together on a private jet.

While West and Shayk's romance has made headlines all week.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she “is fine” with West's new relationship in a 'Page Six' exclusive