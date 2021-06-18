Kim Kardashian Says She Owes Ex-Husband Kris Humphries an Apology

The 40-year-old star admitted she's tried several times to tell Humphries how sorry she is for the way she handled their divorce.

Kardashian "tried calling him for months," but Humphries wasn't interested in hearing what she had to say.

She even ran into him once at the Beverly Hills Hotel and he wouldn't speak to her.

I was so nervous to break up with someone.

I handled it totally the wrong way.

I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t — I just didn’t know how to deal.

I learned so much from it, Kim Kardashian, via 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion.

Kim's sisters, Kourtney and Khloé, and mother Kris Jenner also revealed they never thought the marriage would last.

Jenner even confessed that she told Kim the night before the wedding that she could still get out of it.

I thought, ‘OK, everyone, you know, we’re filming this for a TV show.

If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke.', Kim Kardashian, via 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion.

Kim's first marriage was to Damon Thomas, and she is currently in the process of divorcing Kanye West.

