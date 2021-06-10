Queen Elizabeth II Receives New Breed of Rose To Honor Late Prince Philip’s 100th Birthday

On June 9, Queen Elizabeth II was given a newly-bred rose named in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The queen’s longtime partner died on April 9 of this year at the age of 99.

Whilst being very poignant, it was a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen … the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been [his] 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life, Keith Weed, president of the Royal Horticultural Society, via Reuters.

'US Weekly' reports that the new type of rose has been planted in the gardens at Windsor Castle.

The bright pink flower was bred by Harkness Roses and is available for purchase in the U.K. Proceeds will go toward the Duke of Edinburgh’s Living Legacy Fund.

A program dedicated to the education of young people