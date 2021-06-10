TikTok users are springing away from their problems in a self-deprecating trend

People are sampling the chorus of, indie darling,Mitski's "Nobody" to quite literally run away fromtheir relationship feelings and problems.In the "Nobody" trend, TikTokers reveal theirproblems (and icks) in captions juxtaposed againstfootage of them running to "Nobody" by Mitski.Icks can be best described as unexpectedfeelings of repulsion toward a romanticpartner.

They can usually be triggered bygeneral pet peeves or intimacy issues.Mitski sings the word "nobody" five timesin the song's chorus, increasing the intensityand emphasis of the word each time.You'll also notice the content creators pickingup their paces in time with the song."When you realize you have to hang out with aboy alone in order to get a boyfriend," influencerMichelle Wozniak said as she sprinted down a dark,empty street as if someone were chasing her."When they're emotionally available and actuallylike you back," @m4rvj said, dropping his backpackon the ground and running for his life."When you realize that relationshipsrequire being vulnerable," @aryiaofficial captionedhis video.

He hightailed it out of his home