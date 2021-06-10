Man faces backlash over ‘controlling’ rules for his wife’s social media accounts

A man tried to control his wife's social mediabehavior but it didn't go over well.

He went onReddit's "Am I the A******" forum to ask for advice."My wife has a coworker that she findsattractive … I know this because I have seen himlike her Facebook posts and I asked her if shethought he was attractive and she said yes”.“She said so what though, she's humanand can [distinguish] between attractiveand unattractive people”.“She says she likes everyone's posts as she's scrollingand her coworkers all like each other's stuff”."I told her if she likes his posts or any maleshe finds attractive posts, I'll have to stop talkingto her and take a step back and re-evaluate”.“She shouldn't be giving attractive menattention.

I'm her husband and 100% of the attentionshe gets should come from me and vice versa”.“No wife of mine is going to go onlineand do that.

She said I gave her an ultimatum butI feel like I'm just setting a boundary”."You are indeed being jealous and controlling,"someone commented.” Get a grip," another advised