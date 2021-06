Witnesses describe chaotic scene of deadly Publix shooting

Witnesses described a chaotic and painful scene on Thursday after three people were killed, including a child, in a shooting inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach.

AFTERNOON.

RIGHT NOWÃTHIS ISWHAT IT LOOKS LIKETAKE A LOOK AT VIDEO FROM WHENWE FIRST ARRIVED.

WE SAWSHOPPERS STANDING OUTSIDE OFTHE SHOPPING CENTER.

THEPOLICE PRESENCEÃAS YOU WOULDIMAGE - WAS EXTREMELY HEAVY.LAW ENFORCEMENT CLOSED OFF THEENTIRE AREA AS THEY STARTED TOPIECE TOGETHER THIS TRAGICINCIDENT.

THIS AFTERNOON - WESPOKE WITH DOCTOR RONGLASSMAN.

HE WAS HERE IN THEPARKING LOT LEAVING THE BANKNEXT TO PUBLIX WHEN HE SAWPEOPLE RUNNING OUT OF THESTORE..

HERE'S HOW HEEXPLAINED THE SCENE TO US."SCREAMS, CULDNT SEE FACIALEXPRESSIONS ON ANYONE BUTSCREAMING GET BACK, HANDWAVING GET AWY, GET AWAY."BACK OUT LIVE - YOU CAN STILLSEE THE ACTIVE SCENE OUTHERE..

THE SHERIFF'S OFFICEWAS UNABLE TO TELL US HOW MANYPEOPLE WITNESSED THE SHOOTINGINSIDE OF THE STORE.INVESTIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TOBE HERE FOR A WHILE.

LIVE INROYAL PALM BEACHÃMBÃWPTV &NEWS CHANNEL