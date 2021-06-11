Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks Returning As City Continues On Road To Reopening
There's a bright spot on the road to reopening -- the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks will return next month.

This comes as health care workers push to vaccinate more New Yorkers ahead of the holiday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.