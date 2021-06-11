300-year-old tree pulls down electric pole onto motorcycle after storm

A 300-year-old tree pulled down an electricity post onto a motorcycle after a storm in Thailand.

The old fig tree outside a Buddhist temple – damaged after an overnight rain battered the area – fell as motorists passed by in Nong Khai province on June 5.

CCTV footage shows the massive tree crashing down before dragging poles and cables which collapsed onto one of the riders.

A food delivery rider was injured as he was hit by one of the poles as well as another rider in front and his female pillion passenger.

Municipal officer Watcharo Nawatree said the injured motorists were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

He said: ‘They were all fine now after being given medical attention.

The incident caused power outage in the area but it was restored after three hours.’ After the cables were repaired with the help of 30 rescue workers, officers started trimming the old fig tree as well the other trees in the area to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are at the start of their tropical monsoon rainy season, which lasts until October.

Soaring temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius are often followed by powerful tropical storms with thunder, lightning, rain and flash floods.