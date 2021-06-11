Swedish woman completes monochrome makeup look using just lipstick

This woman based in Baltzarsgatan, Sweden, shows how she used just red lipstick to complete her monochrome look.

This woman based in Baltzarsgatan, Sweden, shows how she used just red lipstick to complete her monochrome look.

The filmer tells the viewer to imagine they have forgotten their makeup and are only left with lipstick.

She then details how to use red lipstick as eye shadow and blusher.

The filmer told Newsflare: "This is an easy makeup trick in the case you have an unexpected event and don't have much makeup at hand.

Perfect for any Christmas or New Year party." This footage was filmed in December 2020.