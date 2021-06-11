tick tick...BOOM Movie

Tick tick...BOOM Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with "tick, tick...BOOM!," an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.

Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic.

With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens release date Fall 2021 on Netflix