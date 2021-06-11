Chinese mother catches 2-year-old son after he followed father up ladder

A mother caught her son after he followed his father up a ladder in eastern China.

The terrifying video, shot in the city of Huaibei in Anhui Province on June 9, shows a man named Xin climbing onto a house roof to check the water leak problem via a ladder, followed by his 2-year-old son.

After Xin heard the noise from the ladder, he went to check and saw his son missing his step and hanging on the ladder.

He then used his hand to hold his son and the mother ran to catch their son from the bottom.

Finally, the mother caught her son successfully and he did not suffer injuries.

The video was provided by local media with permission.